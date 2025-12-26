PASSAD: Turkish stainless steel industry enters 2026 with new expectations

Dr. Erdem Şireli, secretary general of Turkey’s Stainless Steel Industry Association (PASSAD), evaluated the expectations for 2026 and the strategic priorities related to protecting domestic production in Turkish stainless steel industry, which has reached an estimated size of around $5 billion. Emphasizing the critical role of stainless steel in industry, Mr. Şireli underlined the importance of state-backed protection mechanisms for the sustainability of new investments and employment.

Stating that the industry, in which competitiveness has weakened in recent years due to rising dumped imports, expects regulations to strengthen domestic industry to be implemented without delay in 2026, Mr. Şireli noted that stainless steel continues to be a strategic input for many industries, ranging from defense and automotive to kitchenware, energy, and healthcare.

Pressure from dumped imports

He pointed out that low-priced products originating from the Far East and Asia have disrupted market balances by entering the domestic market, negatively affecting local producers’ production and investment decisions. Noting that increasing import pressure and price undercutting practices create unfair competition, the secretary general stated that strategic protection measures including antidumping duties will be decisive in enabling the sector to regain strength.

Domestic production and 2026 vision

Mr. Şireli emphasized that reducing external dependency in a critical raw material such as stainless steel is only possible through strong domestic production, which in turn depends on ensuring a fair competitive environment. Stating that the aim is to make Turkey a regional production and supply hub in stainless steel, Şireli added that PASSAD will continue its efforts toward this goal together with all stakeholders in the industry.