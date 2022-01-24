Turkish rolling mills stop production for three days amid electricity restriction

Monday, 24 January 2022 15:34:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya, while the cut in natural gas flow from Iran to Turkey due to a technical failure continues, the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) has announced that electricity supply to organized industrial zones across the country will be restricted for at least three days as of today, January 24. The restriction will cause the country’s industrial production to come to a complete halt for at least three days. On the days when the restriction will be applied, the energy of the regions that draw more energy than the determined figure will be cut off and punitive sanctions will be applied.

Saying that every second of the electricity outage means a financial loss for the domestic steel industry, Veysel Yayan, secretary general of the Turkish Iron and Steel Producers’ Association, stated that, not only the steel industry, but all industry sectors are experiencing this difficulty, adding that he hoped that this troublesome situation will be overcome as soon as possible. Meanwhile, he stated that they were informed that electricity supply would be cut off for three full days. As of today, rolling mills across the country have started to halt production, SteelOrbis has heard.

Turkey’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (Botaş) has stated that 40 percent of the natural gas flow to industrial plants and power plants in the country will be cut amid the cut in supply from Iran, as SteelOrbis previously reported.