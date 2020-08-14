﻿
Turkey's basic metal output up 15.7 percent in June from May

Friday, 14 August 2020 13:38:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 17.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 0.1 percent compared to June 2019.

In June, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 15.7 percent month on month and declined by 1.2 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was up by 15.3 percent month on month and increased by 2.0 percent year on year.


