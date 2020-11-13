﻿
Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.1 percent in September from August

Friday, 13 November 2020 15:29:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 8.5 percent compared to September 2019.

In September, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey fell by 0.1 percent month on month and increased by 10.1 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was down by one percent month on month and advanced by 14.6 percent year on year.


