Turkey's basic metal output up five percent in July from June

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:04:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 8.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 4.4 percent compared to July 2019.

In July, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by five percent month on month and increased by 3.1 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was up by 11.3 percent month on month and advanced by 13.8 percent year on year.


