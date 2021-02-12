﻿
Turkey’s basic metal output up 3.1 percent in December from November

Friday, 12 February 2021 14:26:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 9.5 percent compared to December 2019.

In December, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 3.1 percent month on month and increased by 16.3 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was up by 3.7 percent month on month and advanced by 15.9 percent year on year.


