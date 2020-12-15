﻿
Turkey’s basic metal output up 0.6 percent in October from September

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 11:02:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 11 percent compared to October 2019.

In October, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 0.6 percent month on month and increased by 9.4 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was up by 1.8 percent month on month and advanced by 19.2 percent year on year.


