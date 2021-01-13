﻿
English
Turkey’s basic metal output up 0.5 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 14:17:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 1.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 11.6 percent compared to November 2019.

In November, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 0.5 percent month on month and increased by 10.6 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was down by 0.2 percent month on month and advanced by 15.7 percent year on year.


