﻿
Turkey's basic metal output up 6.1 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 12:28:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 3.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 11.4 percent compared to August 2019.

In August, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 6.1 percent month on month and increased by 9.2 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was up by 4.3 percent month on month and advanced by 20.4 percent year on year.


