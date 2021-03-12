Turkey’s basic metal output up 4.2 percent in January from December

Friday, 12 March 2021 14:45:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 12.1 percent compared to January 2020.

In January, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 4.2 percent month on month and increased by 16.2 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was up by 4.7 percent month on month and advanced by 25.2 percent year on year.