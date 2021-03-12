﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output up 4.2 percent in January from December

Friday, 12 March 2021 14:45:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 12.1 percent compared to January 2020.

In January, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 4.2 percent month on month and increased by 16.2 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was up by 4.7 percent month on month and advanced by 25.2 percent year on year.


Tags: production  manufacturing  Turkey  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Mar

Turkey-based IDC posts net loss for 2020
24  Feb

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use falls in Feb from Jan
22  Feb

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices down 0.24% in Jan from Dec
15  Feb

Turkish motor vehicle output down 29 percent in January
12  Feb

Turkey’s basic metal output up 3.1 percent in December from November