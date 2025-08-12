Turkish motor vehicle sales up 5.9 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 110,919 units, down by 9.4 percent compared to June and increasing by 13.7 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 84,195 units, up 14.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 739,903 units, growing by 5.9 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first seven months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 630,992 units, up 8.5 percent, while passenger car exports fell by five percent to 361,036 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 195,090 small trucks, up 18.6 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 13.6 percent to $23.45 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $6.89 billion, rising by 11.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In July, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 78,264 units, up by 8.8 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 58,282 units, rising by 4.6 percent year on year. In the January-July period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 526,958 units, moving up by 9.9 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 402,788 units, increasing by 6.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.