Turkish motor vehicle sales up 4.7 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 122,508 units, up by 9.7 percent compared to May and increasing by 12.0 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 93,676 units, up 6.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 629,056 units, growing by 4.7 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first six months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 530,322 units, up 7.5 percent, while passenger car exports fell by 5.5 percent to 302,759 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 164,431 small trucks, up 15.9 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 11.7 percent to $19.69 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $5.79 billion, rising by 11.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In June, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 93,095 units, up by 22.0 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 71,082 units, rising by 14.7 percent year on year. In the January-June period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 448,729 units, moving up by 10.0 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 344,506 units, increasing by 6.9 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.