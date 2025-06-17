Turkish motor vehicle sales up 3.1 percent in January-May

In May this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 111,600 units, up by 2.1 percent compared to April and increasing by 6.3 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 85,123 units, up 6.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 506,592 units, growing by 3.1 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first five months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 440,221 units, up 5.3 percent, while passenger car exports fell by 5.9 percent to 253,291 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 136,010 small trucks, up 10.5 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 8.4 percent to $16.35 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $4.78 billion, rising by 9.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In May, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 81,060 units, up by 11.3 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 60,912 units, rising by six percent year on year. In the January-May period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 355,665 units, moving up by 7.3 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 273,424 units, increasing by five percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.