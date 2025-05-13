Turkish motor vehicle sales up 2.2 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 109,234 units, down by 10.1 percent compared to March and increasing by 38.0 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 85,411 units, up 39.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 395,025 units, growing by 2.2 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first four months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 333,351 units, up 0.1 percent, while passenger car exports fell by 5.5 percent to 194,530 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 101,507 small trucks, down 5.1 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 4.7 percent to $12.47 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $3.57 billion, rising by 7.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In April, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 78,025 units, up by 44.0 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 60,313 units, rising by 39.6 percent year on year. In the January-April period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 274,650 units, moving up by 6.2 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 212,512 units, increasing by 4.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.