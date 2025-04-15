 |  Login 
Turkish motor vehicle sales down seven percent in Q1

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 13:33:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 121,510 units, up by 29.4 percent compared to February and increasing by 6.5 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 91,828 units, up 5.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 285,818 units, falling by seven percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first three months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 254,683 units, down 0.9 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 2.9 percent to 149,843 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 76,331 small trucks, down 12.4 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 1.9 percent to $9.38 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $2.76 billion, rising by 11.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In March, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 85,581 units, up by 9.4 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 63,282 units, up by three percent year on year. In the January-March period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 196,687 units, moving down by 3.8 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 152,199 units, decreasing by 4.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.


Turkey Europe Automotive 

