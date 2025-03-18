Turkish motor vehicle sales down 15 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 93,864 units, up by 33.3 percent compared to January and decreasing by 15.3 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 76,021 units, down 7.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 164,324 units, falling by 15.0 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first two months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 158,168 units, down 4.1 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 7.1 percent to 93,127 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 47,825 small trucks, down 12.7 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports decreased by 0.9 percent to $5.89 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $1.69 billion, rising by 4.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In February, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 63,538 units, down by 13.6 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 51,499 units, down by 8.1 percent, year on year. In the January-February period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 111,137 units, moving down by 12.0 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 88,917 units, decreasing by 9.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.