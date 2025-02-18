Turkish motor vehicle sales down 14.7 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 70,412 units, down by 60.1 percent compared to December last year and decreasing by 14.7 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 55,944 units, down 12.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, the country’s total motor vehicle exports totaled 78,191 units, up by 3.5 percent year on year, while passenger car exports amounted to 47,316 units, increasing by 6.6 percent year on year.

In January, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 47,497 units, down by 10.0 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 37,418 units, down by 11.4 percent year on year.