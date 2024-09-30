Turkish iron and steel industry achieves record export growth in many EU countries

According to the data of the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMIB), the Turkish ferrous and non-ferrous industry’s exports in August this year increased by 1.5 percent to $1.1 billion, while the country’s steel exports totaled $1.4 billion, up by 5.5 percent, both year on year. The two industries’ share in the country’s total exports in the given month came to 11.3 percent. Germany ranked first among destinations for Turkey’s iron and steel exports in August with $190.1 million. Germany was followed by Italy with $147.9 million and Romania with $127.5 million. The Turkish iron and steel industry achieved strong exports to Europe in the given month, posting record growth in exports to many European countries, especially to Italy, the UK and Spain.

Meanwhile, in the given period, ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports of producers in Turkey’s Mediterranean region increased by 7.2 percent year on year to $64.7 million, while steel exports from the region reached $220.1 million, with a record increase of 63 percent year on year.

Commenting on the export data for August, Fuat Tosyalı, ADMIB president, noted that the steel industry’s exports recorded uninterrupted growth, while he underlined that positive momentum was achieved in the exports of ferrous and non-ferrous metals in the second half of the year. “Last year, we experienced the worst scenarios for our industries, but this year we entered the recovery process with the introduction of new investments and the increase in our production volume. The orders we receive from Europe, our biggest market, and the export increases are morale inspiring. We wish to close the year in the best possible way and perform better next year. Our goal should be to achieve or even exceed the performance recorded in 2021, which is our best year in terms of exports,” Mr. Tosyalı said.