Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 25.5 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Thursday, 04 December 2025 11:12:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 202,465 metric tons, down by 32.9 percent compared to September and up by 34.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $115.33 million, decreasing by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 24.8 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.50 million mt, up 25.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 13 percent to $1.45 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 742,599 mt, up 28.5 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 402,329 mt, up 65.1 percent, and Portugal with 210,770 mt up 88.7 percent, both compared to the same period previous year.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-October period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Italy  742,599  577,935 28.5  36,238  39,698 -8.7
Spain  402,329  243,733 65.1  17,413  13,890 25.4
Portugal  210,770  111,672 88.7  12,167  -    
Belgium  149,123  41,352 260.6  46,444  - -
Greece  128,073  111,642 14.7  5,336  9,995 -46.6
Egypt  127,977  218,094 -41.3  9,652  12,021 -19.7
Libya  82,787  36,840 124.7  14,022  2,701 419.1
US  63,812  18,749 240.3  19  -    
Serbia  63,063  39,032 61.6  9,975  8,530 16.9
Romania  60,284  27,896 116.1  425  5,574 -92.4

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-October 2025


