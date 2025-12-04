Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 25.5 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 202,465 metric tons, down by 32.9 percent compared to September and up by 34.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $115.33 million, decreasing by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 24.8 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of this year, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 2.50 million mt, up 25.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 13 percent to $1.45 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 742,599 mt, up 28.5 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 402,329 mt, up 65.1 percent, and Portugal with 210,770 mt up 88.7 percent, both compared to the same period previous year.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-October period:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 742,599 577,935 28.5 36,238 39,698 -8.7 Spain 402,329 243,733 65.1 17,413 13,890 25.4 Portugal 210,770 111,672 88.7 12,167 - Belgium 149,123 41,352 260.6 46,444 - - Greece 128,073 111,642 14.7 5,336 9,995 -46.6 Egypt 127,977 218,094 -41.3 9,652 12,021 -19.7 Libya 82,787 36,840 124.7 14,022 2,701 419.1 US 63,812 18,749 240.3 19 - Serbia 63,063 39,032 61.6 9,975 8,530 16.9 Romania 60,284 27,896 116.1 425 5,574 -92.4

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-October 2025