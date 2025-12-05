Turkey’s HRC imports up 10.4 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 314,189 metric tons, down by 14.8 percent compared to September and up by 13.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $168.96 million, decreasing by 14.3 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 2.1 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of this year, Turkey 's HRC imports amounted to 3.24 million mt, up 10.4 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 6.2 percent to $1.77 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1.19 million mt, down 20.6 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 809,323 mt, up 164.1 percent, and Egypt with 378,347 mt, down 19.4 percent, both compared to the same period last year.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-October period:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 1,195,836 1,506,422 -20.6 62,998 132,713 -52.5 Russia 809,323 306,503 164.1 97,896 37,917 158.2 Egypt 378,347 469,354 -19.4 33,384 50,473 -33.9 S. Korea 263,402 237,876 10.7 24,247 10,880 122.8 Japan 140,827 87,043 61.8 - - - Malaysia 130,865 - - 28,002 - - France 103,511 104,881 -1.3 9,144 11,089 -17.5 Brazil 51,006 18,728 172.4 35,919 - - Taiwan 39,687 118,582 -66.5 - 29,854 - UK 38,867 8,643 349.7 20,135 - -

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-October 2025