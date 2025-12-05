Turkey’s HRC imports up 10.4 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 314,189 metric tons, down by 14.8 percent compared to September and up by 13.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $168.96 million, decreasing by 14.3 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 2.1 percent year on year.
In the first ten months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.24 million mt, up 10.4 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 6.2 percent to $1.77 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1.19 million mt, down 20.6 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 809,323 mt, up 164.1 percent, and Egypt with 378,347 mt, down 19.4 percent, both compared to the same period last year.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-October period:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-October 2025
|January-October 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|October 2025
|October 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|China
|1,195,836
|1,506,422
|-20.6
|62,998
|132,713
|-52.5
|Russia
|809,323
|306,503
|164.1
|97,896
|37,917
|158.2
|Egypt
|378,347
|469,354
|-19.4
|33,384
|50,473
|-33.9
|S. Korea
|263,402
|237,876
|10.7
|24,247
|10,880
|122.8
|Japan
|140,827
|87,043
|61.8
|-
|-
|-
|Malaysia
|130,865
|-
|-
|28,002
|-
|-
|France
|103,511
|104,881
|-1.3
|9,144
|11,089
|-17.5
|Brazil
|51,006
|18,728
|172.4
|35,919
|-
|-
|Taiwan
|39,687
|118,582
|-66.5
|-
|29,854
|-
|UK
|38,867
|8,643
|349.7
|20,135
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-October 2025