Turkey’s HRC imports up 7.9 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 255,425 metric tons, down by 35.8 percent compared to November and by 16.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $138.34 million, decreasing by 34.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 17.5 percent year on year.
In 2025, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.89 million mt, up 7.9 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 6.2 percent to $2.12 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months
In the given year, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1.37 million mt, down 18.9 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 919,025 mt, up 58.2 percent, and Egypt with 438,980 mt, down 28.5 percent, compared to 2024.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in 2025:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|2025
|2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|December 2025
|December 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|China
|1,368,579
|1,687,094
|-18.9
|61,022
|80,893
|-24.6
|Russia
|919,025
|580,793
|58.2
|30,108
|143,502
|-79.0
|Egypt
|438,980
|614,285
|-28.5
|18,464
|46,332
|-60.1
|S. Korea
|372,472
|275,958
|35.0
|54,614
|16,322
|234.6
|Japan
|205,045
|87,043
|135.6
|33,265
|-
|-
|Malaysia
|175,917
|-
|-
|45,052
|-
|-
|France
|110,676
|121,532
|-8.9
|3,317
|7,075
|-53.1
|Taiwan
|87,114
|118,582
|-26.5
|-
|-
|-
|Brazil
|76,095
|18,728
|306.3
|7,000
|-
|-
|UK
|45,484
|9,621
|372.8
|539
|488
|10.3
Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - 2025