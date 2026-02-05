Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 23.4 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 206,709 metric tons, up by 38.3 percent compared to November and down by 6.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $116.31 million, increasing by 39.5 percent compared to the previous month and down by 7.1 percent year on year.
In 2025, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.85 million mt, up 23.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 12.2 percent to $1.65 billion, both compared to 2024.
Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months
In the given year, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 834,196 mt, up 16.7 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 412,475 mt, up 60.8 percent, and Portugal with 238,958 mt, up 114 percent, both compared to 2024.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in 2025:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|2025
|2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|December 2025
|December 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Italy
|834,196
|714,598
|16.7
|60,884
|103,715
|-41.3
|Spain
|412,475
|256,492
|60.8
|5,379
|7,254
|-25.8
|Portugal
|238,958
|111,672
|114.0
|5,554
|-
|-
|Greece
|155,429
|129,394
|20.1
|20,122
|17,703
|13.7
|Belgium
|154,088
|44,184
|248.7
|3,408
|2,831
|20.4
|Egypt
|151,728
|244,941
|-38.1
|18,715
|10,934
|71.2
|Libya
|105,249
|43,638
|141.2
|7,112
|1,346
|428.5
|Romania
|78,600
|34,292
|129.2
|17,124
|3,357
|410.1
|Serbia
|74,889
|45,371
|65.1
|1,856
|2,329
|-20.3
|US
|71,642
|27,552
|160.0
|4,736
|8,803
|-46.2
Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - 2025