Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 23.4 percent in 2025

Thursday, 05 February 2026 10:35:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 206,709 metric tons, up by 38.3 percent compared to November and down by 6.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $116.31 million, increasing by 39.5 percent compared to the previous month and down by 7.1 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.85 million mt, up 23.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 12.2 percent to $1.65 billion, both compared to 2024.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given year, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 834,196 mt, up 16.7 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 412,475 mt, up 60.8 percent, and Portugal with 238,958 mt, up 114 percent, both compared to 2024.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in 2025:

Country Amount (mt)          
  2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Italy  834,196  714,598 16.7  60,884  103,715 -41.3
Spain  412,475  256,492 60.8  5,379  7,254 -25.8
Portugal  238,958  111,672 114.0  5,554  -   -
Greece  155,429  129,394 20.1  20,122  17,703 13.7
Belgium  154,088  44,184 248.7  3,408  2,831 20.4
Egypt  151,728  244,941 -38.1  18,715  10,934 71.2
Libya  105,249  43,638 141.2  7,112  1,346 428.5
Romania  78,600  34,292 129.2  17,124  3,357 410.1
Serbia  74,889  45,371 65.1  1,856  2,329 -20.3
US  71,642  27,552 160.0  4,736  8,803 -46.2

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - 2025


