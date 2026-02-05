Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 23.4 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 206,709 metric tons, up by 38.3 percent compared to November and down by 6.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $116.31 million, increasing by 39.5 percent compared to the previous month and down by 7.1 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 2.85 million mt, up 23.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 12.2 percent to $1.65 billion, both compared to 2024.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given year, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 834,196 mt, up 16.7 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 412,475 mt, up 60.8 percent, and Portugal with 238,958 mt, up 114 percent, both compared to 2024.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in 2025:

Country Amount (mt) 2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 834,196 714,598 16.7 60,884 103,715 -41.3 Spain 412,475 256,492 60.8 5,379 7,254 -25.8 Portugal 238,958 111,672 114.0 5,554 - - Greece 155,429 129,394 20.1 20,122 17,703 13.7 Belgium 154,088 44,184 248.7 3,408 2,831 20.4 Egypt 151,728 244,941 -38.1 18,715 10,934 71.2 Libya 105,249 43,638 141.2 7,112 1,346 428.5 Romania 78,600 34,292 129.2 17,124 3,357 410.1 Serbia 74,889 45,371 65.1 1,856 2,329 -20.3 US 71,642 27,552 160.0 4,736 8,803 -46.2

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - 2025