Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 24.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In September this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 299,765 metric tons, up by 14.1 percent compared to August and by 32.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $167.48 million, increasing by 18.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 13.5 percent year on year.
In the first nine months of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.29 million mt, up 24.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 12 percent to $1.33 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 703,869 mt, up 30.8 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 385,031 mt, up 67.5 percent, and Portugal with 198,656 mt, up 77.9 percent, both compared to the same period previous year.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-September period:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-September 2025
|January-September 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|September 2025
|September 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Italy
|703,869
|538,237
|30.8
|135,622
|47,275
|186.9
|Spain
|385,031
|229,843
|67.5
|47,130
|31,930
|47.6
|Portugal
|198,656
|111,672
|77.9
|3,968
|33,391
|-88.1
|Greece
|122,939
|101,647
|20.9
|18,841
|24
|>1000.0
|Egypt
|118,334
|206,073
|-42.6
|7,111
|32,991
|-78.4
|Belgium
|102,850
|41,351
|148.7
|28,243
|4,670
|504.7
|Libya
|68,765
|34,138
|101.4
|2,182
|1,457
|49.7
|US
|63,794
|18,749
|240.2
|-
|-
|-
|Romania
|59,859
|22,322
|168.2
|2,297
|1,631
|40.8
|Ukraine
|58,182
|40,149
|44.9
|9,378
|14,363
|-34.7
Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-Sept 2025