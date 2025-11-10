Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 24.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In September this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 299,765 metric tons, up by 14.1 percent compared to August and by 32.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $167.48 million, increasing by 18.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 13.5 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of this year, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 2.29 million mt, up 24.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 12 percent to $1.33 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 703,869 mt, up 30.8 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 385,031 mt, up 67.5 percent, and Portugal with 198,656 mt, up 77.9 percent, both compared to the same period previous year.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-September period:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 703,869 538,237 30.8 135,622 47,275 186.9 Spain 385,031 229,843 67.5 47,130 31,930 47.6 Portugal 198,656 111,672 77.9 3,968 33,391 -88.1 Greece 122,939 101,647 20.9 18,841 24 >1000.0 Egypt 118,334 206,073 -42.6 7,111 32,991 -78.4 Belgium 102,850 41,351 148.7 28,243 4,670 504.7 Libya 68,765 34,138 101.4 2,182 1,457 49.7 US 63,794 18,749 240.2 - - - Romania 59,859 22,322 168.2 2,297 1,631 40.8 Ukraine 58,182 40,149 44.9 9,378 14,363 -34.7

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-Sept 2025