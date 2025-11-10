 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 24.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Monday, 10 November 2025 10:57:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 299,765 metric tons, up by 14.1 percent compared to August and by 32.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $167.48 million, increasing by 18.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 13.5 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.29 million mt, up 24.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 12 percent to $1.33 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 703,869 mt, up 30.8 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 385,031 mt, up 67.5 percent, and Portugal with 198,656 mt, up 77.9 percent, both compared to the same period previous year.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-September period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Italy  703,869  538,237 30.8  135,622  47,275 186.9
Spain  385,031  229,843 67.5  47,130  31,930 47.6
Portugal  198,656  111,672 77.9  3,968  33,391 -88.1
Greece  122,939  101,647 20.9  18,841  24 >1000.0
Egypt  118,334  206,073 -42.6  7,111  32,991 -78.4
Belgium  102,850  41,351 148.7  28,243  4,670 504.7
Libya  68,765  34,138 101.4  2,182  1,457 49.7
US  63,794  18,749 240.2  -    -   -
Romania  59,859  22,322 168.2  2,297  1,631 40.8
Ukraine  58,182  40,149 44.9  9,378  14,363 -34.7

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-Sept 2025


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US flat steel pricing recovers previous weekly dip with steady November scrap, HRC futures rally

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC prices stabilize as more participants return from holidays

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Wave of ex-Asia discounts drives buying across key markets

07 Nov | Flats and Slab

Pakistan’s HRC market softens further amid lower ex-China prices, ex-Japan offers firm

07 Nov | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s HRC import trade quiet, ex-China pipe-making offers fall amid weaker futures

06 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 45, 2025

06 Nov | Flats and Slab

EU HRC market sees ongoing buyer-seller disparity, sizable ex-India volumes bought

06 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s local and export HRC prices almost unchanged, import offers fluctuate slightly

05 Nov | Flats and Slab

Egyptian mill hikes local HRC price, keeps export activity limited

05 Nov | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 5 mm
Width:  1,150 - 1,850 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
MALTEPE DEMIR SAN. TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer