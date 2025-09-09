Turkey’s HRC imports up 3.5 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 411,367 metric tons, up by 42.6 percent compared to June and by 163.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $221.0 million, increasing by 40.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 91.3 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of this year, Turkey 's HRC imports amounted to 2.27 million mt, up 3.5 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 12.6 percent to $1.25 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 914,800 mt, down 13.4 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 515,118 mt, up 148.9 percent year on year, and Egypt with 277,841 mt, down 30.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-July period:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2025 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2025 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 914,800 1,056,246 -13.4 205,314 47,685 330.6 Russia 515,118 206,954 148.9 100,254 4,455 >1000.0 Egypt 277,841 398,635 -30.3 34,274 53,184 -35.6 S. Korea 219,032 188,015 16.5 49,133 37,210 32.0 Japan 140,827 87,037 61.8 - 6 - France 78,862 73,533 7.2 8,302 9,113 -8.9 Taiwan 39,686 85,362 -53.5 - - - Belgium 30,015 27,783 8.0 1,204 3,293 -63.4 Germany 27,196 6,528 316.6 182 507 -64.1 UK 7,270 7,927 -8.3 6,029 376 -

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-July 2025