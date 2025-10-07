Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 23.7 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 265,067 metric tons, up by 55.5 percent compared to July and by 25.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $149.08 million, increasing by 45.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 14.3 percent year on year.
In the first eight months of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.99 million mt, up 23.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 11.2 percent to $1.16 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 568,583 mt, up 15.8 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 339,724 mt, up 71.7 percent, and Portugal with 194,703 mt up 148.7 percent, both compared to the same period in the previous year.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-August period:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-August 2025
|January-August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|August 2025
|August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Italy
|568,583
|490,961
|15.8
|97,579
|58,067
|68.0
|Spain
|339,724
|197,913
|71.7
|31,047
|19,383
|60.2
|Portugal
|194,703
|78,282
|148.7
|25,141
|-
|-
|Egypt
|111,191
|173,083
|-35.8
|8,400
|27,581
|-69.5
|Greece
|104,056
|101,623
|2.4
|6,886
|7,084
|-2.8
|Belgium
|74,607
|36,681
|103.4
|21,880
|5,869
|272.8
|Libya
|66,582
|32,681
|103.7
|7,405
|1,542
|380.2
|US
|63,794
|18,749
|240.3
|-
|-
|-
|Romania
|57,561
|20,690
|178.2
|13,304
|4,683
|184.1
|Ukraine
|48,902
|25,785
|89.7
|5,490
|5,318
|3.2
Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-August 2025