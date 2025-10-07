Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 23.7 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 265,067 metric tons, up by 55.5 percent compared to July and by 25.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $149.08 million, increasing by 45.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 14.3 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of this year, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 1.99 million mt, up 23.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 11.2 percent to $1.16 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 568,583 mt, up 15.8 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 339,724 mt, up 71.7 percent, and Portugal with 194,703 mt up 148.7 percent, both compared to the same period in the previous year.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-August period:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 568,583 490,961 15.8 97,579 58,067 68.0 Spain 339,724 197,913 71.7 31,047 19,383 60.2 Portugal 194,703 78,282 148.7 25,141 - - Egypt 111,191 173,083 -35.8 8,400 27,581 -69.5 Greece 104,056 101,623 2.4 6,886 7,084 -2.8 Belgium 74,607 36,681 103.4 21,880 5,869 272.8 Libya 66,582 32,681 103.7 7,405 1,542 380.2 US 63,794 18,749 240.3 - - - Romania 57,561 20,690 178.2 13,304 4,683 184.1 Ukraine 48,902 25,785 89.7 5,490 5,318 3.2

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-August 2025