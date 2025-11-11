Turkey’s HRC imports up ten percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In September this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 368,618 metric tons, up by 26.8 percent compared to August and by 63.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $197.18 million, increasing by 28.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 44.4 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of this year, Turkey 's HRC imports amounted to 2.93 million mt, up ten percent, while the value of these imports fell by seven percent to $1.60 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1.13 million mt, down 17.5 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 711,428 mt, up 164.9 percent, and Egypt with 344,964 mt, down 17.6 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-September period:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 1,132,838 1,373,708 -17.5 85,172 132,404 -35.7 Russia 711,428 268,586 164.9 112,763 48,322 133.4 Egypt 344,964 418,881 -17.6 51,112 11,380 349.1 S. Korea 239,155 226,996 5.4 9,320 14,162 -34.2 Japan 140,827 87,043 61.8 - 6 - Malaysia 102,863 - - 74,283 - - France 94,367 93,792 0.6 9,716 10,794 -10 Taiwan 39,687 88,729 -55.3 - 3,367 - Belgium 31,779 34,004 -6.5 866 3,308 -73.8 Germany 27,537 7,207 282.1 251 509 -50.7

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-September 2025