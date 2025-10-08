 |  Login 
Turkey’s HRC imports up five percent in Jan-Aug 2025

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 16:38:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 290,792 metric tons, down by 29.3 percent compared to July and up by 18.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $152.97 million, decreasing by 30.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.6 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.56 million mt, up five percent, while the value of these imports fell by 11.5 percent to $1.41 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1.04 million mt, down 15.6 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 598,667 mt, up 171.8 percent, and Egypt with 293,851 mt, down 27.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-August period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
China 1,047,671 1,241,305 -15.6 132,872 185,059 -28.2
Russia 598,667 220,264 171.8 83,545 13,310 527.7
Egypt 293,851 407,500 -27.9 16,010 8,865 80.6
S. Korea 229,836 212,833 8.0 10,803 24,817 -56.5
Japan 140,827 87,037 61.8 - - -
France 84,651 82,998 2.0 5,789 9,465 -38.8
Taiwan 39,686 85,362 -53.5 - - -
Belgium 30,912 30,696 0.7 898 2,912 -69.2
Malaysia 28,581 - - 28,075 - -
Germany 27,287 6,699 307.3 90 170 -47.1

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-August 2025

