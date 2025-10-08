Turkey’s HRC imports up five percent in Jan-Aug 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 290,792 metric tons, down by 29.3 percent compared to July and up by 18.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $152.97 million, decreasing by 30.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.6 percent year on year.
In the first eight months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.56 million mt, up five percent, while the value of these imports fell by 11.5 percent to $1.41 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1.04 million mt, down 15.6 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 598,667 mt, up 171.8 percent, and Egypt with 293,851 mt, down 27.9 percent compared to the same period last year.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-August period:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-August 2025
|January-August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|August 2025
|August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|China
|1,047,671
|1,241,305
|-15.6
|132,872
|185,059
|-28.2
|Russia
|598,667
|220,264
|171.8
|83,545
|13,310
|527.7
|Egypt
|293,851
|407,500
|-27.9
|16,010
|8,865
|80.6
|S. Korea
|229,836
|212,833
|8.0
|10,803
|24,817
|-56.5
|Japan
|140,827
|87,037
|61.8
|-
|-
|-
|France
|84,651
|82,998
|2.0
|5,789
|9,465
|-38.8
|Taiwan
|39,686
|85,362
|-53.5
|-
|-
|-
|Belgium
|30,912
|30,696
|0.7
|898
|2,912
|-69.2
|Malaysia
|28,581
|-
|-
|28,075
|-
|-
|Germany
|27,287
|6,699
|307.3
|90
|170
|-47.1
Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-August 2025