 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s HRC exports up...

Turkey’s HRC exports up 6.6 percent in January 2026

Friday, 06 March 2026 10:35:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January 2026, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 131,737 metric tons, down by 36.0 percent month on month and up by 6.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $74.06 million, decreasing by 36.1 percent month on month and moving up by 2.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Greece which received 27,824 mt, up 15.7 percent year on year. Greece was followed by Egypt with 15,796 mt, up 13 percent year on year, and Libya with 10,790 mt, down 23 percent year on year.

Turkey’s top HRC export destinations in January 2026:

Country Amount (mt)    
  January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Greece  27,824  24,042 15.7
Egypt  15,796  13,975 13.0
Libya  10,790  14,006 -23.0
Macedonia  10,310  44 >1000.0
Serbia  9,488  1,733 447.6
Iraq  9,199  2,598 254.0
Portugal  6,839  -    
Morocco  6,550  411 >1000.0
Italy  6,541  11,353 -42.4
Spain  5,650  11,544 -51.1

Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkey’s HRC imports up 7.9 percent in 2025

06 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 23.4 percent in 2025

05 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports up 10.1 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

09 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 26.5 percent in January-November 2025

08 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports up 10.4 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

05 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 25.5 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

04 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Çolakoğlu targets over three million mt of exports in 2025

28 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports up ten percent in Jan-Sept 2025

11 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 24.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

10 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports up five percent in Jan-Aug 2025

08 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,200 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer