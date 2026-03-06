Turkey’s HRC exports up 6.6 percent in January 2026

In January 2026, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 131,737 metric tons, down by 36.0 percent month on month and up by 6.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $74.06 million, decreasing by 36.1 percent month on month and moving up by 2.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Greece which received 27,824 mt, up 15.7 percent year on year. Greece was followed by Egypt with 15,796 mt, up 13 percent year on year, and Libya with 10,790 mt, down 23 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top HRC export destinations in January 2026: