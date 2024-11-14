Turkey’s CRC imports down 14.2 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 75,416 metric tons, down by 4.6 percent compared to August and up by 8.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $57.70 million, decreasing by 4.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 1.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 576,999 mt, down 14.2 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 17.8 percent to $447.88 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 169,495 mt. South Korea was followed by China with 134,437 mt and Russia with 113,706 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2023 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2023 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) South Korea 265,174 169,495 -36.1 29,387 21,731 -26.1 China 123,956 134,437 8.5 14,303 24,705 72.7 Russia 145,181 113,706 -21.7 10,232 12,784 24.9 Spain 31,096 38,867 25.0 5,045 2,680 -46.9 Belgium 21,366 24,341 13.9 1,098 1,591 44.9 France 20,476 23,398 14.3 2,376 2,566 8.0 Netherlands 16,993 20,562 21.0 2,511 1,363 -45.7 Italy 2,061 9,167 344.8 - - - Egypt 9,677 7,903 -18.3 383 - - Austria 5,526 6,541 18.4 1,203 320 -73.4