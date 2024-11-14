 |  Login 
Turkey’s CRC imports down 14.2 percent in January-September

Thursday, 14 November 2024 11:14:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 75,416 metric tons, down by 4.6 percent compared to August and up by 8.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $57.70 million, decreasing by 4.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 1.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 576,999 mt, down 14.2 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 17.8 percent to $447.88 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 169,495 mt. South Korea was followed by China with 134,437 mt and Russia with 113,706 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2023

January-September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

South Korea

265,174

169,495

-36.1

29,387

21,731

-26.1

China

123,956

134,437

8.5

14,303

24,705

72.7

Russia

145,181

113,706

-21.7

10,232

12,784

24.9

Spain

31,096

38,867

25.0

5,045

2,680

-46.9

Belgium

21,366

24,341

13.9

1,098

1,591

44.9

France

20,476

23,398

14.3

2,376

2,566

8.0

Netherlands

16,993

20,562

21.0

2,511

1,363

-45.7

Italy

2,061

9,167

344.8

-

-

-

Egypt

9,677

7,903

-18.3

383

-

-

Austria

5,526

6,541

18.4

1,203

320

-73.4

Turkey’s main CRC import sources on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


