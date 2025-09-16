Turkey’s coking coal imports down 14.1 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 518,154 metric tons, up by 38 percent compared to June and by 168 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $97.82 million, increasing by 39.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 95.9 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 2.85 million mt, down 14.1 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 42.3 percent to $523.50 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 1.24 million mt, down by 28.1 percent year on year. Australia was followed by the US with 1.11 million mt, decreasing by 9.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 320,273 mt, up by 35.1 percent year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2025 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2025 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 1,241,598 1,727,169 -28.1 173,208 163,507 5.9 US 1,106,573 1,224,407 -9.6 147,435 - - Russia 320,273 237,006 35.1 30,895 29,814 3.6 Canada 166,616 - - 166,616 - -

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-July 2025