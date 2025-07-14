Turkey’s coking coal imports down 21.1 percent in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 440,507 metric tons, down by 25.2 percent compared to April and down by 10.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $81.150 million, decreasing by 21.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 28.7 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 1.94 million mt, down 21.1 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 48 percent to $355.76 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 917,585 mt, down by 21.91 percent year on year. Australia was followed by the US with 739,013 mt, decreasing by 24.86 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 284,825 mt, up by 49.6 percent year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2025 January- May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) May 2025 May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 917,585 1,175,067 -21.91 147,874 169,484 -12.75 US 739,013 983,481 -24.86 307,427 215,158 42.88 Russia 284,825 190,386 49.60 36,236 55,864 -35.14

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-May 2025