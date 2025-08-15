Turkey’s coking coal imports down 25.5 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 375,480 metric tons, down by 14.8 percent compared to May and by 41.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $69.92 million, decreasing by 13.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 59.7 percent year on year.

In the first half of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 2.32 million mt, down 25.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 50.4 percent to $425.68 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 1.07 million mt, down by 31.7 percent year on year. Australia was followed by the US with 959,138 mt, decreasing by 21.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 289,378 mt, up by 39.7 percent year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 1,068,391 1,563,662 -31.7 150,805 388,594 -61.2 US 959,138 1,224,407 -21.7 220,125 240,926 -8.6 Russia 289,378 207,192 39.7 4,550 16,806 -72.9

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-June 2025