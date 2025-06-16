Turkey’s coking coal imports down 23.8 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 589,137 metric tons, up by 194.2 percent compared to March and down by 18.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $103.13 million, increasing by 160.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 53.4 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 1.5 million mt, down 23.8 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 51.9 percent to $274.51 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 748,100 mt, down by 27.2 percent year on year. Australia was followed by the US with 523,853 mt, decreasing by 22.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 228,961 mt, up by 48.5 percent year on year.

After the news of China imposing 15 percent import duty on US coking coal in February, market sources expected that the volumes may be redirected to the local market, and some other major importers globally like India, Europe and Turkey. In 2024, the US shipped around 5 million mt of coking coal to China.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 748,100 1,027,193 -27.2 170,373 453,402 -62.4 US 523,853 676,054 -22.5 373,327 227,447 64.1 Russia 228,961 154,150 48.5 45,437 39,984 13.6

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-April 2025