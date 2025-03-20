Turkey’s coking coal imports down 22.3 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's coking coal import volume decreased by 22.3 percent year on year and went up by 30.5 month on month to 511,823 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $100.72 million, down 46.4 percent year on year and up 40.9 percent month on month.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 332,615 mt of coking coal from Australia, ahead of Russia which supplied 102,203 mt in the given month and the US which supplied 77,005 mt of coking coal.

Turkey 's coking coal import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2025 January 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 332,615 358,720 -7.3 Russia 102,203 19,175 433.0 US 77,005 167,507 -54.0

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January 2025