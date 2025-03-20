 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 22.3 percent in January

Thursday, 20 March 2025 13:35:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's coking coal import volume decreased by 22.3 percent year on year and went up by 30.5 month on month to 511,823 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $100.72 million, down 46.4 percent year on year and up 40.9 percent month on month.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 332,615 mt of coking coal from Australia, ahead of Russia which supplied 102,203 mt in the given month and the US which supplied 77,005 mt of coking coal.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in January are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2025

January 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

332,615

358,720

-7.3

Russia

102,203

19,175

433.0

US

77,005

167,507

-54.0

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January 2025


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Ex-Australia coking coal falls below $170/mt FOB as imbalance between demand and supply persists

20 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coke output rises by 1.6 percent in Jan-Feb

20 Mar | Steel News

China’s coke exports decrease by 33 percent in Jan-Feb

20 Mar | Steel News

India’s Jharkhand government approves hikes in cess on coal and iron ore

18 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 11, 2025

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 11, 2025

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 11, 2025

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 11, 2025

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move down as coking coal slips

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 9% in Apr-Feb FY 2024-25

12 Mar | Steel News