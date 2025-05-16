Turkey’s coking coal imports down 27 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 200,239 metric tons, up by 0.3 percent compared to February and down by 49.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $39.64 million, increasing by 27.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 63.7 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 911,778 mt, down 27.0 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 50.9 percent to $171.48 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-March 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 577,727 mt, up by 0.7 percent year on year. Australia was followed by Russia with 185,524 mt, increasing by 60.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and the US with 150,527 mt, down by 66.4 percent year on year.

Russian coal has a price advantage as Russian sellers have had a limited choice of sales destinations and have been cutting prices for regular customers. Russia’s coking coal sales to China and India increased as well. Nevertheless, the slowdown in ex-US coking coal supplies to Turkey was due to improved local demand in the US and a switch to some other customers.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2025 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2025 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 577,727 573,791 0.7 79,810 165,857 -51.9 Russia 183,524 114,166 60.8 46,907 25,809 81.7 US 150,527 448,608 -66.4 73,521 200,583 -63.3

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-March 2025