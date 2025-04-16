 |  Login 
Turkey’s coking coal imports decrease by 17.0 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 14:38:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 199,714 metric tons, up by 0.4 percent compared to January and down by 61.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $31.11 million, decreasing by 69.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 40.6 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 711,539 mt, down 17.0 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 45.1 percent to $131.84 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 497,917 mt. Australia was followed by Russia with 136,617 mt and the US with 77,005 mt.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Australia 497,917 407,934 22.1 165,302 49,214 235.9
Russia 136,617 88,357 54.6 34,412 69,182 101.0
US 77,005 248,025 -69.0 - 80,518 -

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-February 2025

