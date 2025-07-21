 |  Login 
Turkey’s YC Inox TR increases investment in Kocaeli to $383 million

Monday, 21 July 2025 12:17:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

YC Inox TR Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., the Turkish subsidiary of Taiwanese steelmaker YC Inox, has announced that it has increased its investment in the Dilovası district of Kocaeli to $383 million. This move represents a significant step forward in the sector, with the investment being made entirely with its own funds, without using a bank loan.

YC Inox TR operates on an area of approximately 100,000 square meters, including a pipe plant, a steel service center, and an industrial pipe plant. It is estimated that the industrial pipe plant will have a monthly capacity of 8,000 mt of stainless steel flat and long products when fully operational.

The company distinguishes itself in the industry not only with its production capacity but also with its advanced technological infrastructure. With its pickling line, which is the only one in Turkey, YC Inox TR is a pioneer in stainless steel surface cleaning in the country. Furthermore, the company’s accredited laboratory can perform advanced analyses such as hydrostatic pressure testing and radiography.

Utku Aksoy, general manager of the company, stated that YC Inox TR, which exports to over 20 countries, holds a strong position in the increasingly competitive global market.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

