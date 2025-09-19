Turkey’s Çemtaş targets 100% renewable energy with new solar power project in Mardin

Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Çemtaş) has advanced plans to build a solar power plant in Derik, Mardin, as part of its ambition to operate entirely on renewable energy. The project, worth TRY 1.46 billion ($35.28 million), has entered the environmental impact assessment (EIA) stage following approval by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

Project details

Installation of 88,800 photovoltaic (PV) panels and 124 inverters.

Installed capacity will be 37 MWe.

Economic lifespan will be around 35 years, with the possibility of extension through modernization and new technology.

Project will be operational by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Renewable energy commitment

Upon completion of the Mardin solar project, Çemtaş expects that, together with its other solar power investments, it will be able to meet 100 percent of its energy needs.