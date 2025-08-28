Turkey’s Hasçelik highlights green steel and innovation in 2024 sustainability report

Turkish steelmaker Hasçelik has released its 2024 sustainability report, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability as a core pillar of its business strategy. The company said it aims to deliver a holistic transformation across environmental, social, and economic dimensions, in a sector that is traditionally energy-intensive and carbon-heavy.

Green steel and technological transformation

Hasçelik’s sustainability roadmap focuses on technological solutions to lower carbon emissions, systems to boost energy efficiency, and innovative production methods. A key focus has been investments in green steel, positioning the company as a leader in the industry’s transition toward low-carbon production.

The company stressed that sustainability is not limited to production processes but also influences supply chain operations, financing models, and business practices.

Bilecik melt shop: a landmark in innovation

A major milestone was the launch of trial production at Hasçelik’s next-generation melt shop in Bilecik in April 2024. The facility introduced Turkey’s first scrap preheating technology, which reduces energy consumption significantly, cuts greenhouse gas emissions and supports digital transformation and expanded capacity

Hasçelik called this investment a strategic leap toward carbon reduction and efficiency.

Financing and R&D for carbon neutrality

The company has also shifted to sustainability-linked financing models, ensuring stronger support for green investments. At the same time, R&D efforts are directed toward achieving carbon-neutral production, while supply chain processes are being restructured in line with sustainability criteria.

Hasçelik stated that these combined efforts reflect its broader goal of redefining business practices with environmental and social responsibility at the core.