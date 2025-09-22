Turkey’s Marmara Siegener Galvaniz opens fourth plant, boosts capacity to 200,000 mt

Marmara Siegener Galvaniz A.Ş., a leading hot dip galvanizing company in Turkey, has announced that it has inaugurated its fourth production facility, in Izmit’s Alikahya Organized Industrial Zone. Built on a 15,000 square meter area, the new plant represents a TRY 600 million ($14.50 million) investment and will employ 115 workers.

Expansion of production capacity

The new Izmit facility boosts the company’s annual galvanizing capacity to 200,000 mt, a significant step up from its 2024 record output of 150,000 mt.

The company’s growth path includes:

Opening of Turkey ’s largest galvanizing plant in Gebze IMES Organized Industrial Zone in 2011

Commissioning of a fully automated facility in Çorlu-Çerkezköy Organized Industrial Zone in 2016

Launch of the new Izmit Alikahya Organized Industrial Zone plant, adding 70,000 mt of capacity in 2025

Leadership perspectives

At the inauguration ceremony, company leaders highlighted the strategic importance of the investment:

Ahmet Yıldırım, chairman of the board, emphasized the plant’s advanced safety and environmental standards, calling galvanizing the most effective and economical method to prevent corrosion.

Bünyamin Halaç, sales and marketing coordinator, underlined that the facility has an annual production capacity of 70,000 mt, also explaining zinc’s dual role as an essential element for human health and as a “metal antioxidant” protecting steel from corrosion.

Strategic importance of galvanizing

According to the statement, corrosion represents a major global economic cost, and galvanizing remains one of the most durable and environmentally friendly solutions.

With its new plant, Marmara Siegener Galvaniz is set to strengthen its leadership in corrosion protection, provide long-lasting, sustainable steel protection and contribute to Turkey’s industrial competitiveness and economy.