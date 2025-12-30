Turkey’s YEO Teknoloji to build a solar power plant for Ekinciler Demir Çelik’s İskenderun facility

Turkey-based YEO Teknoloji Enerji ve Endüstri A.Ş. has announced that it has signed a contract to install a 35.2 MWp solar power plant (SPP) to meet the electricity consumption of Turkish steel producer Ekinciler Demir Çelik A.Ş.’s facility in İskenderun.

The project will be implemented under a Build-Operate-Transfer model. With an investment budget of approximately $28 million, the project will be built in Eskişehir, and all investment and project financing, including installation, will be undertaken by YEO Teknoloji.

Annual generation target of 65 GWh

The SPP is expected to annually generate approximately 65 GWh of electricity. The operation and maintenance period of the plant has been set at 10 years, during which YEO Teknoloji will ensure the plant’s performance and continuity.

The solar power plant is intended to support Ekinciler Demir Çelik A.Ş.’s existing use of green energy and make a significant contribution to the company’s decarbonization strategy. With the project, a large portion of the company’s electricity consumption is planned to be met from renewable energy sources.