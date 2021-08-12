﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 10 percent in January-June

Thursday, 12 August 2021 12:21:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 117,751 mt, up 6.2 percent year on year and increasing by 1.4 percent compared to May, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 106.6 percent year on year to $69.09 million, up by 5.7 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 552,968 metric tons, down 10.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $292.18 million, increasing by 51.2 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey imported 165,561 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, up 23.61 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Russia which supplied 159,369 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2021

January-June 2020

Change (%)

June 2021

June 2020

Change (%)

Ukraine

165,561

133,941

23.61

14,382

2,430

491.85

Russia

159,369

330,747

-51.82

44,686

93,806

-52.36

Brazil

116,755

57,671

102.45

50,103

-

-

Germany

56,616

70,863

-20.10

8,295

3,652

127.14

India

36,250

-

-

-

-

-

South Africa

15,100

11,000

37.27

100

11,000

-99.09

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-June period of this year can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Europe  raw mat  Turkey  imp/exp statistics  pig iron  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

Turkey's coking coal imports down 1.4 percent in January-June
12  Aug

Turkey's iron ore imports up 20.1 percent in January-June
10  Aug

Turkey's CRC imports down 14.6 percent in January-June
09  Aug

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 50.3 percent in January-June
05  Aug

Turkey’s billet imports up 133.7 percent in January-June