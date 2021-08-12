Turkey’s pig iron imports down 10 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 117,751 mt, up 6.2 percent year on year and increasing by 1.4 percent compared to May, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 106.6 percent year on year to $69.09 million, up by 5.7 percent compared to the previous month.
Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 552,968 metric tons, down 10.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $292.18 million, increasing by 51.2 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the January-June period of this year, Turkey imported 165,561 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, up 23.61 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Russia which supplied 159,369 mt.
Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2021
|
January-June 2020
|
Change (%)
|
June 2021
|
June 2020
|
Change (%)
|
Ukraine
|
165,561
|
133,941
|
23.61
|
14,382
|
2,430
|
491.85
|
Russia
|
159,369
|
330,747
|
-51.82
|
44,686
|
93,806
|
-52.36
|
Brazil
|
116,755
|
57,671
|
102.45
|
50,103
|
-
|
-
|
Germany
|
56,616
|
70,863
|
-20.10
|
8,295
|
3,652
|
127.14
|
India
|
36,250
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
South Africa
|
15,100
|
11,000
|
37.27
|
100
|
11,000
|
-99.09
Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-June period of this year can be seen in the graph below: