Turkey’s pig iron imports down 10 percent in January-June

Thursday, 12 August 2021 12:21:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 117,751 mt, up 6.2 percent year on year and increasing by 1.4 percent compared to May, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 106.6 percent year on year to $69.09 million, up by 5.7 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 552,968 metric tons, down 10.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $292.18 million, increasing by 51.2 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey imported 165,561 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, up 23.61 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Russia which supplied 159,369 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2021 January-June 2020 Change (%) June 2021 June 2020 Change (%) Ukraine 165,561 133,941 23.61 14,382 2,430 491.85 Russia 159,369 330,747 -51.82 44,686 93,806 -52.36 Brazil 116,755 57,671 102.45 50,103 - - Germany 56,616 70,863 -20.10 8,295 3,652 127.14 India 36,250 - - - - - South Africa 15,100 11,000 37.27 100 11,000 -99.09

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-June period of this year can be seen in the graph below: