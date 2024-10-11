 |  Login 
Turkey’s pig iron imports decrease by 1.7 percent in January-August

Friday, 11 October 2024 11:35:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 33,032 metric tons, down by 72.0 percent compared to July and by 24.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $14.27 million, decreasing by 72.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 27.7 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 879,098 mt, down 1.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 4.2 percent to $389.85 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 579,530 mt. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 100,871 mt and Ukraine with 72,396 mt.

Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country

Amount (mt) 

 

January-August 2023

January-August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2023

August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

645,152

579,530

-10.2

35,806

11,501

-67.9

Kazakhstan

-

100,871

-

-

11,512

-

Ukraine

76,580

72,396

-5.5

-

 

-

South Africa

8,000

40,094

401.2

8,000

10,000

25.0

India

73,907

35,200

-52.4

-

-

-

Brazil

54,762

26,310

-52.0

-

-

-

Indonesia

-

19,472

-

-

-

-

Turkey’s main pig iron import sources on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


