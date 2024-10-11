Turkey’s pig iron imports decrease by 1.7 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 33,032 metric tons, down by 72.0 percent compared to July and by 24.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $14.27 million, decreasing by 72.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 27.7 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 879,098 mt, down 1.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 4.2 percent to $389.85 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 579,530 mt. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 100,871 mt and Ukraine with 72,396 mt.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2023 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2023 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 645,152 579,530 -10.2 35,806 11,501 -67.9 Kazakhstan - 100,871 - - 11,512 - Ukraine 76,580 72,396 -5.5 - - South Africa 8,000 40,094 401.2 8,000 10,000 25.0 India 73,907 35,200 -52.4 - - - Brazil 54,762 26,310 -52.0 - - - Indonesia - 19,472 - - - -