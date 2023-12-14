﻿
English
Turkey’s pig iron imports down 5.5 percent in January-October

Thursday, 14 December 2023 14:31:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 132,109 mt, up by 151.4 percent year on year and by 9.7 percent compared to the previous month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey’s pig iron imports in the given month rose by 98 percent year on year and by 7.6 percent month on month to $55.49 million.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 1.12 million mt, down 5.55 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $514.05 million, decreasing by 29.4 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given period, Turkey’s pig iron imports from Russia amounted to 778,906 mt, up 0.3 percent year on year, while Russia was followed by Ukraine with 109,294 mt, down 17.8 percent compared to previous year, and by India with 74,418 mt.


