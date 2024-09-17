 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s pig iron imports decrease by 0.5 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 11:11:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 118,111 metric tons, up by 37.6 percent compared to June and down by 16.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $51.47 million, increasing by 43.0 percent compared to the previous month and down by 10.3 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 846,070 mt, down 0.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 3.0 percent to $375.58 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 568,034 mt. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 89,359 mt and India with 72,396 mt.

Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country

Amount (mt) 

 

January-July 2023

January-July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2023

July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

609,346

568,034

-6.8

125,369

57,332

-54.3

Kazakhstan

-

89,359

-

-

19,170

-

India

76,580

72,396

-5.5

-

41,586

-

Ukraine

73,907

35,200

-52.4

-

-

-

South Africa

-

30,094

-

-

73,687

-

Brazil

54,762

36,310

-33.7

-

63,999

-

Indonesia

-

19,472

-

-

50

-

Turkey’s main pig iron import sources on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Impact of Russia’s exhaustion of EU BPI quota still not so big, but sellers resist discounts

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Brazil BPI sales for November shipment start at relatively stable prices

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine sees 21.1 percent rise in pig iron output in January-August

10 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports decline in August

09 Sep | Steel News

Primetals’ BF gas injection system to enable India’s JSPL to cut emissions

06 Sep | Steel News

Russia’s quota for BPI in EU exhausted for 2024, quota for 2025 to be used up in Q1

05 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees higher outputs in January-August

04 Sep | Steel News

Australia’s Magnum to form green pig iron JV in Malaysia

03 Sep | Steel News

Activity in ex-Brazil BPI market increases, prices settle at a slightly lower level

30 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

European BPI market awaits quota for Russia to be full in Sept, Asian sellers still active

30 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials