Turkey’s pig iron imports decrease by 0.5 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 118,111 metric tons, up by 37.6 percent compared to June and down by 16.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $51.47 million, increasing by 43.0 percent compared to the previous month and down by 10.3 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 846,070 mt, down 0.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 3.0 percent to $375.58 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 568,034 mt. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 89,359 mt and India with 72,396 mt.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2023 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2023 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 609,346 568,034 -6.8 125,369 57,332 -54.3 Kazakhstan - 89,359 - - 19,170 - India 76,580 72,396 -5.5 - 41,586 - Ukraine 73,907 35,200 -52.4 - - - South Africa - 30,094 - - 73,687 - Brazil 54,762 36,310 -33.7 - 63,999 - Indonesia - 19,472 - - 50 -