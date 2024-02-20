Turkey’s pig iron imports down 0.2 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 09:57:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 98,532 mt, up by 33.3 percent year on year and down by 20.9 percent compared to the previous month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey’s pig iron imports in the given month rose by 23.4 percent year on year and decreased by 21.2 percent month on month to $40.92 million.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 1.35 million mt, down 0.2 percent year on year, while the value of these imports totaled $606.40 million, decreasing by 24.4 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given year, Turkey’s pig iron imports from Russia amounted to 857,280 mt, down 4.2 percent year on year, while Russia was followed by Brazil with 109,897 mt, down 56.3 percent compared to the previous year, and by Ukraine with 109,293 mt, down 30.6 percent year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron import sources in 2023 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2023 2022 Change (%) December 2023 December 2022 Change (%) Russia 857,280 895,115 -4.2 91,539 54,495 +68.0 Brazil 109,897 251,241 -56.3 - - - Ukraine 109,293 157,554 -30.6 - 9,402 - Germany 77,654 18,601 +317.5 - - -

Turkey’s main pig iron import sources on country basis in 2023 are presented in the chart below: