Turkey’s pig iron imports down 6.6 percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 10:28:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 124,504 mt, up by 45.7 percent year on year and down by 5.8 percent compared to the previous month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey’s pig iron imports in the given month rose by 28.9 percent year on year and decreased by 6.4 percent month on month to $51.93 million.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 1.19 million mt, down 6.6 percent year on year, while the value of these imports totaled $565.98 million, decreasing by 26.4 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given period, Turkey’s pig iron imports from Russia amounted to 770,992 mt, down 8.3 percent year on year, while Russia was followed by Brazil with 109,897 mt, down 56.3 percent compared to the previous year, and by Ukraine with 109,293 mt, down 26.2 percent year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2023

January-November 2022

Change (%)

November 2023

November 2022

Change (%)

Russia

770,992

840,620

-8.3

46,831

64,222

-27.1

Brazil

109,897

251,241

-56.3

55,135

1,030

-

Ukraine

109,293

148,152

-26.2

-

15,217

-

Germany

77,654

18,601

+317.5

-

-

-

Turkey’s main pig iron import sources on country basis in the January-November period last year are presented in the chart below:


