Turkey’s pig iron imports up 5.0 percent in January

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 15:08:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports increased by 10.1 percent month on month and by 5.0 percent year on year to 108,536 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports went up by 20.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.6 percent year on year to $48.69 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s pig iron imports from Russia amounted to 86,285 mt, up 20.6 percent year on year, while Russia was followed by Brazil with 20,110 mt and Kazakhstan with 2,141 mt.

Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2024 January 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 86,285 71,554 +20.6 Brazil 20,110 - - Kazakhstan 2,141 - -

