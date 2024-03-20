﻿
English
Turkey’s pig iron imports up 5.0 percent in January

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 15:08:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports increased by 10.1 percent month on month and by 5.0 percent year on year to 108,536 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports went up by 20.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.6 percent year on year to $48.69 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s pig iron imports from Russia amounted to 86,285 mt, up 20.6 percent year on year, while Russia was followed by Brazil with 20,110 mt and Kazakhstan with 2,141 mt.

Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2024

January 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

86,285

71,554

+20.6

Brazil

20,110

-

-

Kazakhstan

2,141

-

-

Turkey’s main pig iron import sources in January are as follows:


