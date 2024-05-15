﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 50.7 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 11:35:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 168,558 metric tons, down by 0.8 percent compared to February and up by 30.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $73.13 million, increasing by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 20.1 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 453,047 mt, up 50.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 44.0 percent to $194.38 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 342,857 mt. Russia was followed by India with 35,200 mt and Brazil with 26,310 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 pig iron import sources in in January-March period this year:

Country

Amount (mt) 

 

January-March 2023

January-March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2023

March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

223,695

342,857

+53.3

84,232

136,520

+62.1

India

-

35,200

-

-

-

-

Brazil

-

26,310

-

-

2,000

-

Kazakhstan

-

23,427

-

-

21,286

-

South Africa

-

20,094

-

-

3,594

-

Turkey’s main pig iron import sources on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below:


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih manages to increase output in April with modernization works

14 May | Steel News

Ex-Russia BPI prices up in latest deals to two destinations, supply pressure eases gradually

13 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian BPI exporters face resistance to higher prices amid no improvement in US market

13 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees higher pig iron and crude steel outputs in Jan-Apr

13 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 25.1 percent in Jan-Apr

10 May | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports decreased in April

10 May | Steel News

Ex-Russia BPI corrects up in line with general market mood, buyers still resist

03 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit for 2023, sales revenues drop

03 May | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI prices post expected slight increase in new deals to US

02 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Roman Perepelytsia at IREPAS: Steel consumption in Ukraine approaches pre-war levels

29 Apr | Steel News