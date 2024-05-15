Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 50.7 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 11:35:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 168,558 metric tons, down by 0.8 percent compared to February and up by 30.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $73.13 million, increasing by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 20.1 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 453,047 mt, up 50.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 44.0 percent to $194.38 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 342,857 mt. Russia was followed by India with 35,200 mt and Brazil with 26,310 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 pig iron import sources in in January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2023 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2023 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 223,695 342,857 +53.3 84,232 136,520 +62.1 India - 35,200 - - - - Brazil - 26,310 - - 2,000 - Kazakhstan - 23,427 - - 21,286 - South Africa - 20,094 - - 3,594 -

