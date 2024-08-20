Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 2.6 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 85,861 metric tons, down by 23.8 percent compared to May and up by 26.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $35.98 million, decreasing by 26.8 percent compared to the previous month and up by 19.0 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 727,959 mt, up 2.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 1.8 percent to $324.11 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 510,701 mt. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 70,189 mt and India with 35,200 mt.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2023 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2023 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 483,978 510,701 5.5 68,135 32,522 -52.3 Kazakhstan - 70,189 - - 13,094 - India 73,907 35,200 -52.4 - - - Ukraine 76,580 30,810 -59.8 - 20,772 - South Africa - 30,094 - - - - Brazil 54,762 26,310 -52.0 - - - Indonesia - 19,472 - - 19,472 -