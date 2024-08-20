 |  Login 
Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 2.6 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 13:44:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 85,861 metric tons, down by 23.8 percent compared to May and up by 26.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $35.98 million, decreasing by 26.8 percent compared to the previous month and up by 19.0 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 727,959 mt, up 2.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 1.8 percent to $324.11 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 510,701 mt. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 70,189 mt and India with 35,200 mt.

Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country

Amount (mt) 

 

January-June 2023

January-June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2023

June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

483,978

510,701

5.5

68,135

32,522

-52.3

Kazakhstan

-

70,189

-

-

13,094

-

India

73,907

35,200

-52.4

-

-

-

Ukraine

76,580

30,810

-59.8

-

20,772

-

South Africa

-

30,094

-

-

-

-

Brazil

54,762

26,310

-52.0

-

-

-

Indonesia

-

19,472

-

-

19,472

-

Turkey’s main pig iron import sources on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

